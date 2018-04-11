Devage's Family Business Closing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Devage's Family Business Closing

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 6:30 PM

SALISBURY, Md. - The iconic Devage's Subs and Donuts in Salisbury will be closing for business. After 20 years, the owners Craig and Dee Devages posted a Facebook message on Wednesday declaring their retirement and their last day. According to the post, another family is expected to take over the new location, but there is no word yet on when the new family will take over the location.

 

