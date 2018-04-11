Delaware Offers Incentives to Recruit Correctional Officers

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware's Department of Correction has announced a new recruitment program, intent on bolstering interest in more than 250 vacant correctional officer positions.



Agency spokeswoman Jayme Gravell told the Delaware State News that the recruitment and referral incentive program announced Tuesday offers recruits a $3,000 bonus, while correctional officers who make referrals will get $1,000.



Both incentives will be paid out in two parts: when a new cadet graduates from the academy, and after they've stayed with the department for 18 months.



Correctional Officers Association of Delaware President Geoff Klopp has been critical of the department for its "chronic understaffing" and overtime spending. He praised the new initiative and highlighted how correctional officers' familiarity with the job uniquely enables them to recruit efficiently.