Ex-state Senator Supports Effort to Force Name Off Ballot

BALTIMORE (AP) - The former Maryland state senator who resigned and pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case says he supports efforts to remove his name from the Democratic primary ballot.



News outlets report that in a letter submitted Wednesday to the U.S. District Court judge overseeing Nathaniel Oaks' case, his lawyer wrote that Oaks has ceased campaigning and will decline the nomination if he receives it. Oaks also signed an affidavit submitted with an emergency petition filed Monday seeking the removal of the 71-year-old's name from the June 26 ballot.



The letter comes one day after voters filed a lawsuit asking the Maryland State Board of Elections to remove the Baltimore Democrat's name and declare unconstitutional the Maryland statutes that freeze the primary ballot nearly four months in advance.