Rising Tide Helps Collect Supplies for Animal Shelters on Delmarva

DELMARVA - WBOC and Sherwood Automotive partnered together for the second Rising Tide event of 2018 to help collect pet supplies for four local animal shelters.

On Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. four locations in Salisbury, Cambridge, Milton and Dover were steadily collecting donations to help Delmarva's animals. It's through your generosity that these shelters will now have plenty of the supplies they need, and use every day. Things like blankets, food, cleaning supplies and more filled vehicles throughout the day. The sight warmed the hearts of many who stopped by.

"Oh I think it's just amazing. You're always hearing stories of the rescues -- the horses that were recently found. Anything, anything, if everybody just does a little bit we can help them all," Lori Metz said.

Some say animals are extremely important to our community and felt they were called to give back.

"We feel like the animals can't speak for themselves, so we try to help where we can and do what we can," Betty Nabb said.

Others recognized the importance contributions make on Delmarva as animal abuse cases continue to be reported on the shore.

"There's just such a need around here, I think the shore's better than it used to be, but there's still people that get animals and stick them in the backyard and that's where they stay the rest of their life. That's not the way to treat an animal," Ellen Adkins said.

The four local shelters benefiting from your donations are the Humane Society of Wicomico County, the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Baywater Animal Rescue and First State Animal Shelter and SPCA. Thank you, Delmarva, for helping us make this second Rising Tide event so successful and for giving back to the animals we love.