Kent County, Del. to Spend $25K on Third Staff Diversity Study

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Delaware county is going to spend $25,000 on its third diversity study of the county's nearly 300 staff members.



Kent County will hire Ivy Planning Group to conduct the study. The study may include an affirmative action plan and associated training for an additional $5,000 and $7,500 respectively.



Fourth District Commissioner Eric Buckson says the county has had two studies and knows what the issues are. County Administrator Michael Petit de Mange says recommendations from the diversity studies by University of Delaware's Institute for Public Administration in 2001 and 2009 are being pursued. But he says the county hasn't hit its desired diversity benchmarks yet.



The county voted to move forward with the study 5-2 on Tuesday.