Va. Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend Numbers Down

Apr 12, 2018 9:49 AM2018-04-12 13:49:00 GMT
Thursday, April 12 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:49:59 GMT
Virginia's yearly youth turkey hunting spring weekend saw a big drop in the number of birds killed.More Virginia's yearly youth turkey hunting spring weekend saw a big drop in the number of birds killed.More
Apr 11, 2018 9:05 PM2018-04-12 01:05:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:05:45 GMT
Charges against the man accused of shooting and killing a Virginia schoolteacher on New Year's Eve have been upgraded.More Charges against the man accused of shooting and killing a Virginia schoolteacher on New Year's Eve have been upgraded.
More
Apr 11, 2018 8:39 PM2018-04-12 00:39:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:39:58 GMT
A man wanted in Virginia for the shooting death of a teen has been found in a California desert town known for the absence of any law.More A man wanted in Virginia for the shooting death of a teen has been found in a California desert town known for the absence of any law.More
Apr 11, 2018 4:54 PM2018-04-11 20:54:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:54:53 GMT
Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline want to extend the project from Virginia into North Carolina.More Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline want to extend the project from Virginia into North Carolina.
More
Apr 11, 2018 2:37 PM2018-04-11 18:37:00 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:37:13 GMT
A Virginia man accused of neglecting 21 puppies that were found dead and decomposing inside a Hampton home has been sentenced to just over eight years in prison.More A Virginia man accused of neglecting 21 puppies that were found dead and decomposing inside a Hampton home has been sentenced to just over eight years in prison.More
Apr 10, 2018 3:16 PM2018-04-10 19:16:00 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:16:38 GMT
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking mariners to slow down off of Virginia Beach to protect a group of five endangered right whales seen in the area.More The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking mariners to slow down off of Virginia Beach to protect a group of five endangered right whales seen in the area.More
Apr 10, 2018 3:04 PM2018-04-10 19:04:00 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:04:05 GMT
Virginia lawmakers are coming back to the Capitol to try and pass a budget after failing to do so earlier this year.More Virginia lawmakers are coming back to the Capitol to try and pass a budget after failing to do so earlier this year.
More
Apr 10, 2018 11:43 AM2018-04-10 15:43:00 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:43:24 GMT
Authorities say a Virginia woman has been charged in the death of a West Virginia man who was decapitated.More Authorities say a Virginia woman has been charged in the death of a West Virginia man who was decapitated.More
Apr 10, 2018 10:10 AM2018-04-10 14:10:00 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:10:03 GMT
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill allowing new betting machines at a once-popular horse racetrack.More Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill allowing new betting machines at a once-popular horse racetrack.More
Apr 09, 2018 10:29 AM2018-04-09 14:29:00 GMT
Monday, April 9 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:29:18 GMT
Thousands of people have been fined since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.More Thousands of people have been fined since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.More