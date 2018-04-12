Crews Battle Southern Dorchester County Wildfire

Thursday, April 12 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:39:32 GMT
CRISFIELD, Md.- An overgrown cemetery in the heart of Somerset County, is finally coming back to life. The Union Asbury Cemetery, dating back to the 1800s, is undergoing a major restoration project. Joe Paden is the man behind the project. He's transformiMore
Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:48:46 GMT
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Magistrate Karen R. Ketterman to the District Court for Talbot County. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees from the judicial nominating commission.More
