Crews Battle Southern Dorchester County Wildfire

Aerial view of Wednesday's wildfire in southern Dorchester County, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Forest Service helped contain a wildfire that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Kirwans Neck in southern Dorchester County.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the fire burned about 100-150 acres of forest and marsh.

DNR says there were no immediate threats to any people or nearby structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.