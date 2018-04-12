Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 10:20 AM Updated:
Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality) Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)

TOWNSEND, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said that Scott Chambers of Townsend brought in the 877-pound fish on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. Chambers' fish broke the former state record bluefin tuna by 72 pounds. That fish was caught off Oregon Inlet, as well. 

The gigantic fish measured 113 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail and had a girth of 79 inches.

Chambers caught the fish using trolling dead bait on 130 pound line test on a 130 Shimano rod and reel aboard the charter boat A-Salt Weapon fishing out of Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo.

The world all-tackle record bluefin tuna was 1,496 pounds and was caught off Nova Scotia in 1979, according to the department.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Apr 12, 2018 10:20 AM2018-04-12 14:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:20:06 GMT
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More

  • Crews Battle Southern Dorchester County Wildfire

    Crews Battle Southern Dorchester County Wildfire

    Apr 12, 2018 10:04 AM2018-04-12 14:04:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:09:09 GMT
    Aerial view of Wednesday's wildfire in southern Dorchester County, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)Aerial view of Wednesday's wildfire in southern Dorchester County, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Aerial view of Wednesday's wildfire in southern Dorchester County, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)Aerial view of Wednesday's wildfire in southern Dorchester County, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    The Maryland Forest Service helped contain a wildfire that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Kirwans Neck in southern Dorchester County.More
    Emergency crews battled a wildfire that burned about 100-150 acres of forest and marsh Wednesday afternoon near Kirwans Neck in southern Dorchester County, Maryland. More

  • University of Delaware Professor Accused of Abusing Lab Rats

    University of Delaware professor accused of abusing lab rats

    Apr 12, 2018 9:30 AM2018-04-12 13:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:37:26 GMT
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats.More
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmar Community Welcomes Home Deployed Soldier

    Delmar Community Welcomes Home Deployed Soldier

    With only hours of notice, neighbors in Delmar came together to ensure a special homecoming for 1st Lt. Joseph Bryant. 

    More

    With only hours of notice, neighbors in Delmar came together to ensure a special homecoming for 1st Lt. Joseph Bryant. 

    More

  • Democratic Lawmakers in Delaware Eye Ban on Large-capacity Magazines

    Democratic Lawmakers in Delaware Eye Ban on Large-capacity Magazines

    Democratic lawmakers are continuing to push for stricter gun regulations in Delaware, proposing a ban on high-capacity magazines.

    A bill to be introduced Thursday criminalizes the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt or unlawful possession of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

    More

    Democratic lawmakers are continuing to push for stricter gun regulations in Delaware, proposing a ban on high-capacity magazines.

    A bill to be introduced Thursday criminalizes the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt or unlawful possession of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

    More

  • Berlin's Farmers Market Closes

    Berlin's Farmers Market Closes

    After 30 years of business, Berlin's Farmers Market has shutdown for good.

    Susan Wood, is the Market Manager, and says with the competition of other big box shops and competing farmers Markets, the business had no choice but to make its final sales. 

    More

    After 30 years of business, Berlin's Farmers Market has shutdown for good.

    Susan Wood, is the Market Manager, and says with the competition of other big box shops and competing farmers Markets, the business had no choice but to make its final sales. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices