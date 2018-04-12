Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

TOWNSEND, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.



The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said that Scott Chambers of Townsend brought in the 877-pound fish on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. Chambers' fish broke the former state record bluefin tuna by 72 pounds. That fish was caught off Oregon Inlet, as well.



The gigantic fish measured 113 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail and had a girth of 79 inches.

Chambers caught the fish using trolling dead bait on 130 pound line test on a 130 Shimano rod and reel aboard the charter boat A-Salt Weapon fishing out of Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo.

The world all-tackle record bluefin tuna was 1,496 pounds and was caught off Nova Scotia in 1979, according to the department.