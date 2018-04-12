Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 10:20 AM 2018-04-12 14:20:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 12 2018 10:20 AM EDT 2018-04-12 14:20:06 GMT Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality) Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality) A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast. More A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast. More Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:30 AM 2018-04-12 13:30:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 12 2018 9:37 AM EDT 2018-04-12 13:37:26 GMT People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats. More People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats. More Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:01 AM 2018-04-12 13:01:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 12 2018 9:01 AM EDT 2018-04-12 13:01:15 GMT Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the fraud and conspiracy case against four former executives of Wilmington Trust Corporation. More Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the fraud and conspiracy case against four former executives of Wilmington Trust Corporation. More Posted: Apr 12, 2018 8:45 AM 2018-04-12 12:45:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 12 2018 8:48 AM EDT 2018-04-12 12:48:57 GMT A Delaware county is going to spend $25,000 on its third diversity study of the county's nearly 300 staff members. More A Delaware county is going to spend $25,000 on its third diversity study of the county's nearly 300 staff members. More Posted: Apr 11, 2018 8:45 PM 2018-04-12 00:45:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 12 2018 8:39 AM EDT 2018-04-12 12:39:52 GMT Delaware's Department of Correction has announced a new recruitment program, intent on bolstering interest in more than 250 vacant correctional officer positions. More Delaware's Department of Correction has announced a new recruitment program, intent on bolstering interest in more than 250 vacant correctional officer positions. More Posted: Apr 11, 2018 9:03 PM 2018-04-12 01:03:00 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:03 PM EDT 2018-04-12 01:03:38 GMT Delaware's Supreme Court has upheld the conspiracy conviction of a teenage girl in a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead. More Delaware's Supreme Court has upheld the conspiracy conviction of a teenage girl in a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead. More Posted: Jan 11, 2018 8:07 AM 2018-01-11 13:07:00 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:51 PM EDT 2018-04-11 19:51:50 GMT (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival) (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival) Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day festival at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June. More Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day festival at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June. More Posted: Apr 11, 2018 12:53 PM 2018-04-11 16:53:00 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:53 PM EDT 2018-04-11 16:53:19 GMT A city treasurer in Delaware says she's studied the numbers, and it's not fair that 94 percent of the city workers getting double-digit raises are men. More A city treasurer in Delaware says she's studied the numbers, and it's not fair that 94 percent of the city workers getting double-digit raises are men. More Posted: Apr 11, 2018 10:15 AM 2018-04-11 14:15:00 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:15 AM EDT 2018-04-11 14:15:28 GMT A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware. More A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware. More Posted: Apr 11, 2018 8:35 AM 2018-04-11 12:35:00 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:35 AM EDT 2018-04-11 12:35:56 GMT Delaware public health officials are advising drug users to be aware that the heroin they're looking to obtain could be laced with fatal amounts of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl. More Delaware public health officials are advising drug users to be aware that the heroin they're looking to obtain could be laced with fatal amounts of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl. More