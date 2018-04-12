Study Planned to Permanently Address Shoaling Issues at Ocean Ci - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Study Planned to Permanently Address Shoaling Issues at Ocean City Inlet

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 11:14 AM Updated:
Hopper Dredge Currituck dredging OC Inlet earlier this year (WBOC) Hopper Dredge Currituck dredging OC Inlet earlier this year (WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is beginning work on a five-year study to permanently address shoaling issues at the Ocean City inlet. 

For commercial watermen like Mike Coppa, the inlet is a critical waterway.

"This is the only oceanbound inlet in the state of Maryland, so there's actually no other options. We have to land state species here," said Coppa.

The inlet serves as a key landing doorway that Mike dreads passing through.

"You run aground, right there, between the two buoys. We have to wait out there for the highest water possible, and you get to the bump, and you're physically powering boats across this physical barrier to get in here," said Coppa.

Shifting sediment turning waters shallow, and causing big problems for years now. 

Jacqui Siple, study manager with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, said funding shortfalls mean the inlet is not dredged every three months like it should be.

"We have some funding through another program that dredges the inlet about twice a year," said Siple.

That's why the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is beginning work on a $1.2 million study to identify and implement a long-term solution.

The study will include a three-year feasibility phase to determine costs and benefits of the project, followed by two years of design and implementation.

Hope is on the horizon, but for fishermen like Mike, the problem is still persisting and hurting business.

"This is costing me a lot of money. Not only us, it's costing the state," said Coppa.

Half of the feasibility study will be paid for by the federal government.

Worcester County officials have committed $300,000 to the project, with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers looking to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as a funding partner as well.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Looking for Suspect Involved in Salisbury Shooting

    Police Are Looking for Suspect Involved in Salisbury Shooting

    Apr 12, 2018 1:10 PM2018-04-12 17:10:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:20:33 GMT
    Surveillance Photo Provided by Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeSurveillance Photo Provided by Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    Surveillance Photo Provided by Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeSurveillance Photo Provided by Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect wanted for shooting a man near a storage facility in Salisbury.More
    Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect wanted for shooting a man near a storage facility in Salisbury.More

  • Study Planned to Permanently Address Shoaling Issues at Ocean City Inlet

    Study Planned to Permanently Address Shoaling Issues at Ocean City Inlet

    Apr 12, 2018 11:14 AM2018-04-12 15:14:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:11:40 GMT
    Hopper Dredge Currituck dredging OC Inlet earlier this year (WBOC)Hopper Dredge Currituck dredging OC Inlet earlier this year (WBOC)
    Hopper Dredge Currituck dredging OC Inlet earlier this year (WBOC)Hopper Dredge Currituck dredging OC Inlet earlier this year (WBOC)
    The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is beginning work on a five-year study to permanently address major shoaling issues at the Ocean City inlet.More
    The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is beginning work on a five-year study to permanently address major shoaling issues at the Ocean City inlet. More

  • Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Apr 12, 2018 10:20 AM2018-04-12 14:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:20:06 GMT
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmar Community Welcomes Home Deployed Soldier

    Delmar Community Welcomes Home Deployed Soldier

    With only hours of notice, neighbors in Delmar came together to ensure a special homecoming for 1st Lt. Joseph Bryant. 

    More

    With only hours of notice, neighbors in Delmar came together to ensure a special homecoming for 1st Lt. Joseph Bryant. 

    More

  • Democratic Lawmakers in Delaware Eye Ban on Large-capacity Magazines

    Democratic Lawmakers in Delaware Eye Ban on Large-capacity Magazines

    Democratic lawmakers are continuing to push for stricter gun regulations in Delaware, proposing a ban on high-capacity magazines.

    A bill to be introduced Thursday criminalizes the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt or unlawful possession of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

    More

    Democratic lawmakers are continuing to push for stricter gun regulations in Delaware, proposing a ban on high-capacity magazines.

    A bill to be introduced Thursday criminalizes the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt or unlawful possession of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

    More

  • Berlin's Farmers Market Closes

    Berlin's Farmers Market Closes

    After 30 years of business, Berlin's Farmers Market has shutdown for good.

    Susan Wood, is the Market Manager, and says with the competition of other big box shops and competing farmers Markets, the business had no choice but to make its final sales. 

    More

    After 30 years of business, Berlin's Farmers Market has shutdown for good.

    Susan Wood, is the Market Manager, and says with the competition of other big box shops and competing farmers Markets, the business had no choice but to make its final sales. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices