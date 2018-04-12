Police Looking for Suspect Involved in Salisbury Shooting

Police Are Looking for Suspect Involved in Salisbury Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 1:10 PM
Surveillance Photo Provided by Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

SALISBURY, Md.- Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect wanted for shooting a man near a storage facility in Salisbury.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at a storage facility located in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road in reference to a shooting.

When the deputies arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim told deputies he had arrived at the storage facility and was approached by the suspect. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. As the victim attempted to escape, the suspect gave chase and shot the victim.

According to police, the victim was able to run to the storage facility office and ask for help. The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

   

 

The suspect is described as a black male, medium height, with a large forehead, stocky to heavyset build and wearing dark clothing.

Police say the suspect was last seen running in the area of East Lincoln Avenue near Hayes Avenue.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective J. Hall of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that results in the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

