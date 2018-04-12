Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Attempted Arson

DENTON, Md. -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an attempted arson in Denton Wednesday night.

Denton Volunteer firefighters were called out to the 200 block of South 6th Street around around 11:09 Wednesday night. The owners were home at the time according to an investigation report. The Fire Marshal's Office says unknown suspects intentionally threw two Molotov Cocktails from a moving car in the direction of a shed in the backyard of the home. One of the cocktails landed int he backyard within close proximity of the shed, igniting the grass. The second cocktail hit the shed but did not ignite into flames. Investigators say a neighbor noticed the fire.

No serious damage was reported. Investigators are asking anyone with information on this attempted arson to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.