Cape Henlopen State Park Trail Concept Plan Open House

LEWES, Del.- Delaware's Division of Parks and & Recreation is hosting a public open house on April 19 to take a look at the Cape Henlopen State Park Trail Concept Plan.

While brain storming the proposed trail's plan, members of the public are invited to share their insights and comments on the proposed trail maps. On display at the open house will be a series of maps demonstration both existing and proposed trail routes.

The open house will be held on Thursday, April 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Shoreline and Waterway Services facility, 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE 19958.

The deadline to submit comments is May 20. Those who wish to can fill out comments electronically here. To view the proposed trail system, click here.