Historic Lightship's Return to Lewes Delayed

LEWES, Del.- Lightship Overfalls, a historic Lewes lightship, was supposed to return to the coastal Sussex County town Friday following restoration work in New Jersey. However, the ship's return has been delayed due to winds.

The ship can only cross the Delaware Bay and enter the Lewes Canal at favorable, specific tide cycles. The next favorable tide is the last week in April.

The Overfalls has been in New Jersey since late last year undergoing full restoration work that cost approximately $300,000. Officials with the Overfalls Foundation likened the work to "cosmetic surgery."

The Overfalls is one of only 17 existing light ships in the country, and one of only eight that's accessible to the public. Lightships served as floating lighthouses off the Atlantic coast in the 1800s. Four were off the coast of Lewes, and the closest was the Overfalls. She's held her current post as a floating museum in Lewes since 1973. Those who love her say keeping her at her best and open to everyone is critical for

