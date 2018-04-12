Historic Lightship's Return to Lewes Delayed

The Lightship Overfalls is shown in this WBOC file photo.
LEWES, Del.- Lightship Overfalls, a historic Lewes lightship, was supposed to return to the coastal Sussex County town Friday following restoration work in New Jersey. However, the ship's return has been delayed due to winds.
The ship can only cross the Delaware Bay and enter the Lewes Canal at favorable, specific tide cycles. The next favorable tide is the last week in April.
The Overfalls has been in New Jersey since late last year undergoing full restoration work that cost approximately $300,000. Officials with the Overfalls Foundation likened the work to "cosmetic surgery."
The Overfalls is one of only 17 existing light ships in the country, and one of only eight that's accessible to the public. Lightships served as floating lighthouses off the Atlantic coast in the 1800s. Four were off the coast of Lewes, and the closest was the Overfalls. She's held her current post as a floating museum in Lewes since 1973. Those who love her say keeping her at her best and open to everyone is critical for
Thursday, April 12 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:01:09 GMT
Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County
Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md. -- A Delmar man pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor stemming from incidents that happened in 2010 and 2011. The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County said John Edward Shipley, 62 of Delmar, MD, pleaded guilty to one cMore
A Delmar man pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor stemming from incidents that happened in 2010 and 2011. More
Thursday, April 12 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:27:23 GMT
Janet Idema, President of the BoardImmanuel Shelter we have decided to continue to purchase that building sometime end of next month / b eginning of next month right now we do not have permission to operate as an emergency shelter but we are looking at whMore
Janet Idema, President of the BoardImmanuel Shelter we have decided to continue to purchase that building sometime end of next month / b eginning of next month right now we do not have permission to operate as an emergency shelter but we are looking at whMore
Thursday, April 12 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:27:23 GMT
Janet Idema, President of the BoardImmanuel Shelter we have decided to continue to purchase that building sometime end of next month / b eginning of next month right now we do not have permission to operate as an emergency shelter but we are looking at whMore
Janet Idema, President of the BoardImmanuel Shelter we have decided to continue to purchase that building sometime end of next month / b eginning of next month right now we do not have permission to operate as an emergency shelter but we are looking at whMore
Thursday, April 12 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:22:29 GMT
The Lightship Overfalls is shown in this WBOC file photo.
The Lightship Overfalls is shown in this WBOC file photo.
Lightship Overfalls, a historic Lewes, Delaware lightship, was supposed to return to the coastal town Friday following restoration work in New Jersey. However, the ship's return has been delayed due to winds.More
Lightship Overfalls, a historic Lewes, Delaware lightship, was supposed to return to the coastal town Friday following restoration work in New Jersey. However, the ship's return has been delayed due to winds. More