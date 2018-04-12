Delmar Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. -- A Delmar man pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor stemming from incidents that happened about seven years ago.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County said John Edward Shipley, 62 of Delmar, MD, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. The office said the charge comes from multiple incidents of alleged abuse in 2010 and 2011, when the victim was under the age of 10 years old and was in Shipley's temporary care.

The Wicomico County Circuit Court ordered an investigation prior to sentencing. A date for the sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.