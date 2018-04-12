DSP Looking for Man Involved in Motel Armed Robbery in Lewes

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police said its asking for the public's help in identifying the man wanted for robbing a motel Saturday night.

The incident happened on April 7 just before 10:30 p.m. at the Red Mill Inn on Coastal Highway. According to DSP, an employee was in a rear storage area when a man confronted the employee. The suspect showed a handgun before the employee and suspect struggled and the victim was hit in the head with a blunt force object. DSP said the man then held the victim a gunpoint while he ordered the employee to take money out of the cash register. The victim turned over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect ran from the scene.

DSP said the employee suffered minor injuries in the incident but refused medical treatment. State police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet inches 10 tall and 160 to 180 pounds, and wearing all dark colored clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. DSP asks anyone with more information to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit, Detective R. Truitt at 302-752-3813, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.