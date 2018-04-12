Arrest Made in Salisbury Car Break-Ins

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was arrested for breaking into and stealing from a number of parked cars.

Since the beginning of February 2018, officers from the Salisbury Police Department has received 23 reports of car break-ins. The incidents have been widespread throughout the city and were as far north as Market Street, as far south as College Avenue, as far west as Riverside Drive and as far east as Spring Avenue, police said.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect smashed car windows and entered unlocked cars all in an effort to steal valuables, including laptops, cell phones, purses, wallets and cameras, according to police.

With help from neighbors, local business owners and surveillance video, police were able to positively identify 41-year-old Sydney Alonzo Hopkins as the suspect, police said.

Police say Hopkins is the person responsible for at least 10 of the incidents that are being investigated.

He was arrested April 11 following a search of his home. Many of the stolen items were recovered. Hopkins is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Police are working to identify additional suspects who are responsible for the remainder

of the incidents. Salisbury Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 or the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.