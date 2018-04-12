Petition Against Offshore Wind Farms

OCEAN CITY, Md--Some opponents of wind turbines off the Ocean City coastline are taking a new approach. They have created a White House petition in hopes of moving the project farther away from Maryland's Coast.

Currently the wind farm projects are designed to be about 19 miles off the coast.

The petition is asking for the wind farms to be moved at least 26 miles off the coast.

But, the developers say moving the wind farms farther away is not that simple. The turbine developers say moving the wind farms farther away is not that simple.

The turbine developers say the federal government gave them a designated area to put the turbines and constructing wind farms farther from the coast could violate the lease.

Kathy Maganani plans on signing the petition. Her reason is quite simple: "I can't imagine sitting there looking at them," says Maganani.

"I can't imagine sitting there looking at them," says Maganani.

A petition causing even more discussion on a controversial development.

For more information about the petition, you can visit https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/save-ocean-city-md-and-fenwick-island-de-construct-all-wind-turbines-least-26-nautical-miles-shoreline