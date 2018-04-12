Teen Accused of $9K in Damage to Delaware Police Station

LAUREL, Del. (AP) - A teen is accused of causing more than $9,000 in damage to vehicles in a Delaware police station's parking lot.



News outlets cite a release from Laurel police that says the 16-year-old was arrested at his high school Wednesday after police found evidence tying him to the police cards damaged last month.



Police say the boy intentionally damaged the squad cars, which were fully marked.



He's being held on $5,000 bond.