Teen Accused of $9K in Damage to Delaware Police Station - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Accused of $9K in Damage to Delaware Police Station

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 8:59 PM Updated:

LAUREL, Del. (AP) - A teen is accused of causing more than $9,000 in damage to vehicles in a Delaware police station's parking lot.

News outlets cite a release from Laurel police that says the 16-year-old was arrested at his high school Wednesday after police found evidence tying him to the police cards damaged last month.

Police say the boy intentionally damaged the squad cars, which were fully marked.

He's being held on $5,000 bond.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Apr 12, 2018 10:20 AM2018-04-12 14:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:20:06 GMT
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More

  • University of Delaware Professor Accused of Abusing Lab Rats

    University of Delaware professor accused of abusing lab rats

    Apr 12, 2018 9:30 AM2018-04-12 13:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:37:26 GMT
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats.More
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats.More

  • Police Seek Public's Assistance to Locate Lewes Robbery Suspects

    Police Seek Public's Assistance to Locate Lewes Robbery Suspects

    Apr 10, 2018 9:32 PM2018-04-11 01:32:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:06:09 GMT
    John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)
    John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted in connection with a Lewes robbery.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted in connection with a Lewes robbery.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices