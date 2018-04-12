5 years, 2 States: Ring Left at Olive Garden Finds Owner

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - An Olive Garden manager's quest to find the owner of a wedding ring left in a restaurant bathroom spanned about five years and two states before finally coming to an end this week.



The Virginian-Pilot reports Anne Kenny read a story in Wednesday's paper about the ring, which she had inherited from her mother-in-law and since lost.



Restaurant manager Shana Wheat-Taylor had gotten in touch with the Norfolk-based newspaper recently after rediscovering the ring while unpacking at her new Kentucky home.



Wheat-Taylor was the manager of a Chesapeake Olive Garden when an employee found the simple, inscribed gold band. No one claimed it, but Wheat-Taylor held on to it even after transferring to another Olive Garden.



Wheat-Taylor spoke to Kenny on Wednesday and is mailing the ring back to her.