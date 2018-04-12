Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Camp - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 10:18 PM Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA will be removing their crematory incinerator from the Georgetown Campus by the end of next week.  

On Thursday officials gathered to ceremoniously decommission the crematorium in order to remodel the space for a community center.  The machine has been at the property since the 1970s, but Director of Operations Walter Fenstermacher said the SPCA has not operated the incinerator since they acquired the building last July. 

 "This campus used to be a really overcrowded shelter with a high euthanasia rate. But the Brandywine Valley SPCA is starting a new chapter and there's no longer a need for an incinerator here," Fenstermacher said. 

Fenstermacher said the campus is a no-kill shelter so the space serves no purpose.  A new community center will bring light to the dark past. 

"The space that used to house the crematorium will actually be turned and repurposed. It'll be turned into a community center where we'll be housing educational programs -- including our week long Critter Camp," Fenstermacher said. 

Third-grader Jalynn and her friend Nathan volunteered at the animal shelter on Thursday, filling Kong balls with some yummy peanut butter for the dogs.  Jalynn says helping the animals is one of her favorite things to do. 

"I really want to help these kind of dogs so they could get homes, get fed and treated nice," Jalynn said. 

She says she looks forward to attending the Critter Camp this summer in the new community center space. 

Fenstermacher says the new center is scheduled to be completed by August 2018. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Retired Delaware Army General Reels in Record Tuna

    Apr 12, 2018 10:20 AM2018-04-12 14:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:20:06 GMT
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)Scott Chambers' 877-pound fish was caught on March 17 after a 2.5 hour fight off Oregon Inlet. (Photo: North Carolina Environmental Quality)
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More
    A retired Army general from Delaware reeled in a record bluefin tuna on a recent fishing trip off the North Carolina coast.More

  • University of Delaware Professor Accused of Abusing Lab Rats

    University of Delaware professor accused of abusing lab rats

    Apr 12, 2018 9:30 AM2018-04-12 13:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:37:26 GMT
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats.More
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is accusing an award-winning University of Delaware professor of abusing lab rats.More

  • Police Seek Public's Assistance to Locate Lewes Robbery Suspects

    Police Seek Public's Assistance to Locate Lewes Robbery Suspects

    Apr 10, 2018 9:32 PM2018-04-11 01:32:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:06:09 GMT
    John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)
    John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted in connection with a Lewes robbery.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted in connection with a Lewes robbery.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices