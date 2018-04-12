Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA will be removing their crematory incinerator from the Georgetown Campus by the end of next week.

On Thursday officials gathered to ceremoniously decommission the crematorium in order to remodel the space for a community center. The machine has been at the property since the 1970s, but Director of Operations Walter Fenstermacher said the SPCA has not operated the incinerator since they acquired the building last July.

"This campus used to be a really overcrowded shelter with a high euthanasia rate. But the Brandywine Valley SPCA is starting a new chapter and there's no longer a need for an incinerator here," Fenstermacher said.

Fenstermacher said the campus is a no-kill shelter so the space serves no purpose. A new community center will bring light to the dark past.

"The space that used to house the crematorium will actually be turned and repurposed. It'll be turned into a community center where we'll be housing educational programs -- including our week long Critter Camp," Fenstermacher said.

Third-grader Jalynn and her friend Nathan volunteered at the animal shelter on Thursday, filling Kong balls with some yummy peanut butter for the dogs. Jalynn says helping the animals is one of her favorite things to do.

"I really want to help these kind of dogs so they could get homes, get fed and treated nice," Jalynn said.

She says she looks forward to attending the Critter Camp this summer in the new community center space.

Fenstermacher says the new center is scheduled to be completed by August 2018.