One Arrested, One At Large Following Lewes Robbery

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police said troopers arrested one of the two suspects involved in a robbery that happened Tuesday.

According to DSP, it happened around 1:18 p.m. on the 20,000 block of Wil King Road for a reported assault. Once there, troopers made contact with a 67-year-old resident who said he was in an argument with one of his tenants, John Schaefer, 25 of Georgetown, Del. The victim told police that Schaefer started assaulting him during the argument.

Then, police said Schaefer took the victim's wallet and cash while he was on the ground. Amber Hoopes, 27 of Lewes, was also present during the incident and the pair left the scene in the victim's car.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

DSP said they saw Schaefer Thursday on Coastal Highway near the Rehoboth Beach Canal Bridge and arrested him without incident. He was charged with robbery in the first degree and criminal mischief among other charges, including one for having been found with drug paraphernalia on him. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $64,300 bond.

State Police said Hoopes is still missing. Anyone with more information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7, Trooper S. Bailey at 302-644-5020, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.