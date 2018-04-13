Rep. Cummings Returns to Hill After Months-long Absence - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rep. Cummings Returns to Hill After Months-long Absence

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 8:27 AM

WASHINGTON (AP)- Maryland U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has returned to Capitol Hill this week, following a three-month recovery from an infection in his left knee.

Cummings told The Washington Post through a spokeswoman Thursday that he's "excited to be back." The 67-year-old Baltimore Democrat had been working remotely since his late December hospitalization.

He said a ruptured cyst and gout caused the infection, requiring two surgeries and intensive physical therapy. Throughout that time, the senior Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee took meetings by phone and stayed in contact with staff and colleagues. Two Democratic representatives handled committee duties.

Cummings was away from Washington for a similar length of time last year, following surgery to repair a heart valve and ensuing complications.

He's seeking a 13th term in Congress.

