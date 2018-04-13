Milton Man Arrested for 6th Offense DUI

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Milton man is behind bars following his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time.
Delaware State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, as a trooper observed a Dodge Stratus traveling in the wrong lane of travel on Warrington Road in Rehoboth Beach. A traffic stop was conducted and the trooper made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jermaine D. Willis. Police said the trooper smelled alcohol and a DUI investigation ensued. Willis was taken into custody and transported back to Troop 7.
Police said a computer check revealed that Willis had five previous DUI convictions, making this his sixth arrest.
Willis was charged with sixth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, rriving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to remain within a single lane, and failure to have insurance identification. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,502 cash bond.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.
Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.
Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.
With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.
With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.