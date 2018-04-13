Milton Man Arrested for 6th Offense DUI - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milton Man Arrested for 6th Offense DUI

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 11:11 AM Updated:
Jermaine D. Willis Jermaine D. Willis

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Milton man is behind bars following his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, as a trooper observed a Dodge Stratus traveling in the wrong lane of travel on Warrington Road in Rehoboth Beach. A traffic stop was conducted and the trooper made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jermaine D. Willis.  Police said the trooper smelled alcohol and a DUI investigation ensued.  Willis was taken into custody and transported back to Troop 7. 

Police said a computer check revealed that Willis had five previous DUI convictions, making this his sixth arrest.

Willis was charged with sixth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, rriving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to remain within a single lane, and failure to have insurance identification. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,502 cash bond.

