Dover Fugitive Arrested, Faces New Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a man wanted on firearms and drug charges is facing new charges after crack cocaine was found on him during his arrest Thursday.
Police said 44-year-old Rodney Morris was wanted on a $30,000 cash bond from Kent County Superior Court. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Court Street and found with 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.
In addition to the warrant, Morris was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $40,500 cash bond.
Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.
With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.
