Dover Fugitive Arrested, Faces New Drug Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Fugitive Arrested, Faces New Drug Charges

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 11:46 AM Updated:
Rodney Morris Rodney Morris

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a man wanted on firearms and drug charges is facing new charges after crack cocaine was found on him during his arrest Thursday.

Police said 44-year-old Rodney Morris was wanted on a $30,000 cash bond from Kent County Superior Court. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Court Street and found with 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.

In addition to the warrant, Morris was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $40,500 cash bond.

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

  • Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

  • Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices