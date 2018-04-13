Dover Fugitive Arrested, Faces New Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a man wanted on firearms and drug charges is facing new charges after crack cocaine was found on him during his arrest Thursday.

Police said 44-year-old Rodney Morris was wanted on a $30,000 cash bond from Kent County Superior Court. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Court Street and found with 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.

In addition to the warrant, Morris was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $40,500 cash bond.