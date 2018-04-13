New O.C. Program Helps Businesses Install Alley Lights for Crime - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New O.C. Program Helps Businesses Install Alley Lights for Crime Prevention

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 11:57 AM Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A new program is underway in Ocean City to help property and business owners install lights in alleyways around town.

It's all to help with crime prevention as the busy summer season approaches.

Neighbor Bob Banach said the program is a great idea.

"Ocean City's a safe town. I love Ocean City, but some of the alley ways, yeah, at night," said Banach. 

The Ocean City Development Corporation is partnering with the Ocean City Police Department for the Light Up Alley Program.

"We work with private property owners and businesses to get additional lights, and the intent is for them to put it on their own personal property, usually off the walls on the buildings," said Glenn Irwin, executive director of the Ocean City Development Corporation.

The first phase of installations will target Washington Lane, between 4th and 10th streets. 

The Ocean City Police Department said it looked at areas along the street that had the most service calls and determined which areas could benefit the most from the program.

When it comes to getting the lights installed, the Ocean City Development Corporation helps foot the bill.

"It's a matching program. One-for-one up to $500 from our assistance. We have to do at least 10 properties this first season," said Irwin.

To apply to the Light Up Alley program, you can visit the Ocean City Development Corporation website.

 

 

