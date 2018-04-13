Southbound US 13 Ramps to US 50 Business in Salisbury to be Resurfaced
Apr 13, 2018 1:30 PM
The roadwork will start this week in Dorchester County on MD 335.
SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration said that on Monday it will begin resurfacing the ramps from southbound US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) to eastbound and westbound US 50 Business (Salisbury Boulevard) in Salisbury.
The ramps will be temporarily closed and detoured during paving operations through Thursday, April 19 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Southbound US 13 motorists who need to exit at US 50 east toward Ocean City or US 50 Business west toward Salisbury should continue south on the Salisbury Bypass to MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) and turn left on Snow Hill Road, then take northbound US 13 back to the US 50 exits.
Motorists are encouraged to add extra commuting time during the resurfacing project.
Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.
With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.
