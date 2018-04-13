Southbound US 13 Ramps to US 50 Business in Salisbury to be Resu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Southbound US 13 Ramps to US 50 Business in Salisbury to be Resurfaced

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 1:30 PM Updated:
The roadwork will start this week in Dorchester County on MD 335. The roadwork will start this week in Dorchester County on MD 335.

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration said that on Monday it will begin resurfacing the ramps from southbound US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) to eastbound and westbound US 50 Business (Salisbury Boulevard) in Salisbury.

The ramps will be temporarily closed and detoured during paving operations through Thursday, April 19 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Southbound US 13 motorists who need to exit at US 50 east toward Ocean City or US 50 Business west toward Salisbury should continue south on the Salisbury Bypass to MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) and turn left on Snow Hill Road, then take northbound US 13 back to the US 50 exits.

Motorists are encouraged to add extra commuting time during the resurfacing project.

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

  • Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

  • Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices