Southbound US 13 Ramps to US 50 Business in Salisbury to be Resurfaced

The roadwork will start this week in Dorchester County on MD 335.

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration said that on Monday it will begin resurfacing the ramps from southbound US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) to eastbound and westbound US 50 Business (Salisbury Boulevard) in Salisbury.

The ramps will be temporarily closed and detoured during paving operations through between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Southbound US 13 motorists who need to exit at US 50 east toward Ocean City or US 50 Business west toward Salisbury should continue south on the Salisbury Bypass to MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) and turn left on Snow Hill Road, then take northbound US 13 back to the US 50 exits.

Motorists are encouraged to add extra commuting time during the resurfacing project.