Dorchester County House Fire Causes $45,000 in Damages

HURLOCK, Md.- Authorities say a Thursday night house fire in Hurlock, Maryland injured three people and caused an estimated $45,000 in damages.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, just before 7 p.m. the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home on Railroad Road.

Investigators said said one woman inside the home as well as a neighbor were taken to Dorchester General Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. They have since been released. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital and was treated and released for an injury sustained in fighting the fire.

It took about 80 minutes for 40 firefighters to control the fire, investigators said. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damages to the structure and an additional $10,000 in damages to the home's contents.

An occupant first discovered the fire, which started on the porch. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.