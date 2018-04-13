Dorchester County House Fire Causes $45,000 in Damages - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dorchester County House Fire Causes $45,000 in Damages

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 2:00 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal Courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

HURLOCK, Md.- Authorities say a Thursday night house fire in Hurlock, Maryland injured three people and caused an estimated $45,000 in damages. 

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, just before 7 p.m. the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at  a two-story home on Railroad Road.

Investigators said said one woman inside the home as well as a neighbor were taken to Dorchester General Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. They have since been released. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital and was treated and released for an injury sustained in fighting the fire. 

It took about 80 minutes for 40 firefighters to control the fire, investigators said. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damages to the structure and an additional $10,000 in damages to the home's contents.

An occupant first discovered the fire, which started on the porch. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

 

 

  • Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

  • Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

  • Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

