Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill to Guard Cancer Patient Fertility
Posted:
Apr 13, 2018 2:08 PM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland General Assembly has passed a bill aimed at preserving the fertility of those undergoing medical treatments that could cause infertility.
The legislation requires insurance companies to pay for standard fertility procedures, such as sperm or egg freezing for people going through chemotherapy. The bill doesn't cover embryo freezing or the cost of storing frozen sperm or eggs, which can cost up to $500 per year.
Some fertility preservation treatments can cost as much as $20,000, and most insurance companies don't cover the procedures. An independent audit commissioned by the state found the bill's impact on insurance costs would be minimal. Gov. Larry Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse says the governor may sign the bill into law pending an opinion from the attorney general's office.
Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.
With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.
