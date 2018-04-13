Man Gets 13 Years in Millville Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Gets 13 Years in Millville Home Invasion

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 2:40 PM Updated:
MILLVILLE, Del.- A Dover man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with a Millville home invasion that left the homeowner with multiple broken bones. 

The Delaware Department of Justice said that in October 2016, Stephen Wheeler, along with two other men, entered the 64-year-old victim’s home on Parkview Street in Millville, looking for drugs and money.

The suspects beat the victim, leaving him with numerous injuries including seven broken ribs and a broken nose, and tied him up before ransacking the house and stealing cell phones, a computer, and iPads.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim’s then 19-year-old girlfriend conspired with Wheeler and the others, even leaving the rear door of the home unlocked.

In March 2018, Wheeler was convicted in a bench trial of home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Wheeler was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by eight years of probation.

Lauren Melton, 20, of Frederica, the victim’s girlfriend, pleaded guilty in April 2017 to first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree conspiracy, theft less Than $1,500, and third-degree assault and faces sentencing in May.

Jerome Wheeler, 26, of Smyrna, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. He was sentenced to three years in prison followed by a year of probation.

The third man involved in the break-in has not been located or arrested.

 

 

