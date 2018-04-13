Va. House Panel OKs Bill With Medicaid Work Requirement Change - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. House Panel OKs Bill With Medicaid Work Requirement Change

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 2:51 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A committee of Virginia lawmakers has advanced a budget plan expanding Medicaid but tightening part of a work requirement plan House lawmakers approved earlier this year.

The House Appropriations Committee approved two bills on bipartisan votes Friday, sending them to the full chamber.

Lawmakers are taking another stab at passing a budget after attempts during the regular session ended in a stalemate over disagreement about Medicaid expansion. A final deal could be weeks away.

The bills advanced Friday are largely the same as ones the House passed during its regular session. But one new amendment would mean certain Medicaid recipients who don't meet work requirements for any three months out of a 12-month period would likely be removed from the program.

The requirements can be met in various ways, including job search activities.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

  • Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

  • Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices