Va. House Panel OKs Bill With Medicaid Work Requirement Change

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A committee of Virginia lawmakers has advanced a budget plan expanding Medicaid but tightening part of a work requirement plan House lawmakers approved earlier this year.



The House Appropriations Committee approved two bills on bipartisan votes Friday, sending them to the full chamber.



Lawmakers are taking another stab at passing a budget after attempts during the regular session ended in a stalemate over disagreement about Medicaid expansion. A final deal could be weeks away.



The bills advanced Friday are largely the same as ones the House passed during its regular session. But one new amendment would mean certain Medicaid recipients who don't meet work requirements for any three months out of a 12-month period would likely be removed from the program.



The requirements can be met in various ways, including job search activities.