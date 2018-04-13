Smyrna Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wife's Murder

SMYRNA, Del.-A Smyrna man, who pleaded guilty to his wife’s murder before authorities recovered her remains, will spend the next 25 years in prison.

A Superior Court judge sentenced Cortez Hamilton, 35, for his guilty plea to murder second degree.

In , Hamilton’s 35-year-old wife Keisha was reported missing. A search of the Hamilton’s home showed a large amount of blood in an upstairs hallway.

Hamilton fled to Indiana with his two young children, where Indiana State Police arrested him a few weeks later after a nationwide Amber Alert.

As part of Hamilton’s plea agreement, he provided information that led police to the discovery of Keisha’s remains near Smyrna.

A Superior Court judge sentenced Hamilton to 25 years in prison, followed by 1 year of work release then 2 years of probation