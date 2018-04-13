Dover Man Sentenced in Sex Trafficking Case

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the sex trafficking of two teenagers.

In the spring of 2017, Patterson Green, now 23, met two 15-year-old girls who had run away from the Murphey School, a group home facility in Dover. Green arranged for the girls to have sex with several different partners in exchange for a place to live.

An investigation began after the arrest of one of the girls for shoplifting in Salisbury.

Green pleaded guilty to rape fourth degree and trafficking an individual, with a Superior Court judge immediately sentencing him to 20 years in prison, followed by 1 year of either home confinement or work release, then 2 years of probation.