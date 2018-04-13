Salisbury Man Convicted of Taxi Cab Murder, 40 Years Ago

Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31.More
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.
With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.
