New Boat Ramp, Water Taxi Plans Float in Rehoboth Beach

There could soon be a new way to cruise into Rehoboth.



The Lewes Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association says the city has endorsed a new boat dock behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum. The floating would be sixty feet long.



"It's a multi-modal hub," says Principal of Landscape Architectural Services Matt Spong. "There will be a DART bus stop here, we have the junction breakwater trail coming through here that will go the whole way up to Lewes and we'll have water access. So we have all kinds of accessibility for different types of transportation."



Those with the association say the dock and it’s potential for a water taxi would give people a safer way to get into the city.



"The possibilities and potential there we are really excited about," says association member and Southern Delaware Tourism Executive Director Scott Thomas. "With the whole Lewes and Rehoboth connection of moving people around without parking concerns in downtown locations and keeping cars off major highways like Route One."



Thomas says the project would cost about $850,000 and the next steps are searching for funding. A full presentation on the project can be found in the attached PDF.