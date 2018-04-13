Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 6:44 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- State workers with DelDOT could be eligible for hazardous duty pay under a legislative proposal being considered by Delaware's General Assembly.

Senate Bill 141 would add about 1,000 state workers who regularly work by roads to a list of employees who qualify for hazard pay. The proposal would give 650 employees an extra $2,320 annually while 350 would earn an extra $1,100.

The only state employees who currently earn hazard duty pay are employed in the state’s prisons, psychiatric center or juvenile detention facilities.

The measure would carry cost Delaware an estimated $2.5 million each year.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay

    Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay

    Apr 13, 2018 6:44 PM2018-04-13 22:44:00 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:44:20 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- State workers with DelDOT could be eligible for hazardous duty pay under a legislative proposal being considered by Delaware's General Assembly. Senate Bill 141 would add about 1,000 state workers who regularly work by roads to a list of eMore
    DOVER, Del. --- State workers with DelDOT could be eligible for hazardous duty pay under a legislative proposal being considered by Delaware's General Assembly. Senate Bill 141 would add about 1,000 state workers who regularly work by roads to a list of eMore

  • Indian River Plans for Expansion, Potential Referendum

    Indian River Plans for Expansion, Potential Referendum

    Apr 13, 2018 6:38 PM2018-04-13 22:38:00 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:38:53 GMT
    Georgetown schools have seen some of the largest enrollment increases, along with Millsboro (Source: WBOC)Georgetown schools have seen some of the largest enrollment increases, along with Millsboro (Source: WBOC)
    Georgetown schools have seen some of the largest enrollment increases, along with Millsboro (Source: WBOC)Georgetown schools have seen some of the largest enrollment increases, along with Millsboro (Source: WBOC)
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Indian River School District says rapidly increasing enrollment is requiring them to expand.According to a major capital plan just released by the district, the Indian River School District is already seven years ahead of enrollmeMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Indian River School District says rapidly increasing enrollment is requiring them to expand.According to a major capital plan just released by the district, the Indian River School District is already seven years ahead of enrollmeMore

  • New Boat Ramp, Water Taxi Plans Float in Rehoboth Beach

    New Boat Ramp, Water Taxi Plans Float in Rehoboth Beach

    Apr 13, 2018 6:29 PM2018-04-13 22:29:00 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:32:59 GMT
    There could soon be a new way to cruise into Rehoboth.The Lewes Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association says the city has endorsed a new boat dock behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum. The floating would be sixty feet long."It's a multi-modal hub," says PrinciMore
    There could soon be a new way to cruise into Rehoboth.The Lewes Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association says the city has endorsed a new boat dock behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum. The floating would be sixty feet long."It's a multi-modal hub," says PrinciMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Eleven Arrested in Georgetown Drug Bust

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

    Dover Police and Georgetown Police cooperated in a drug investigation that finished with the arrest of 11 people. Police say the bust started with the search of a building at the Dunbarton apartments in Georgetown on January 31. 

    More

  • Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    Brandywine Valley SPCA Removing Incinerator From Georgetown Campus

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has decided to remove the old incinerator to create space for a new community center. This project is the first step of renovations to the entire building. This particular renovation should take the shelter less than six months to complete.

    More

  • Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    Maryland Watermen Get Help for Shell and Seed Program

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More

    With help from a pump, watermen were busy spraying shells off into the Tred Avon River, repopulating oyster numbers as part of what's called the Shell and Seed program. It's a program the Hogan administration recently funded with $750,000. The money wasn't originally part of the agenda. In a letter to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, watermen asked for an two-week oyster season extension after cold weather stopped them from harvesting earlier in the year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices