Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay

DOVER, Del. --- State workers with DelDOT could be eligible for hazardous duty pay under a legislative proposal being considered by Delaware's General Assembly.

Senate Bill 141 would add about 1,000 state workers who regularly work by roads to a list of employees who qualify for hazard pay. The proposal would give 650 employees an extra $2,320 annually while 350 would earn an extra $1,100.

The only state employees who currently earn hazard duty pay are employed in the state’s prisons, psychiatric center or juvenile detention facilities.

The measure would carry cost Delaware an estimated $2.5 million each year.