Smyrna Police Investigating Deadly Car Crash

SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna Police said its investigating a deadly one-car crash that happened Friday morning.

Police responded to West Commerce Street near School Lane around 9:50 a.m. According to Smyrna PD, investigations revealed that the 71-year-old driver left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a fence and a road sign before going back onto W. Commerce Street and crossing into on-coming traffic. Police said she eventually hit a tree in the 200 block of W. Commerce Street, which caused significant damage to the drivers side of the car.

Police said witnesses of the crash pulled the driver out of the car as well as emergency personnel, who immediately began working to save her life. The driver was taken to Kent General Hospital where authorities said she died from her injuries.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting Smyrna Police. The investigation looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash is still ongoing.