US Navy Sailor Court-Martialed Following Assault Plea - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US Navy Sailor Court-Martialed Following Assault Plea

Posted: Apr 14, 2018 12:16 AM Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A U.S. Navy sailor who supported SEAL Team 6 for more than a decade has been court-martialed and pleaded guilty to some charges in a sexual assault case.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Senior Chief Eric Lamon Jordan III was charged by the military with multiple counts of sexual assault, lying to an NCIS agent and assault consummated by battery for allegedly having sex with a fellow sailor while she was passed out in his spare bedroom. The case ended in a general court-martial at Naval Station Norfolk this week where he pleaded guilty to making a false official statement and to assault by battery.

The sexual assault charges were withdrawn, but could be pursued in the future. He avoided prison, and his rank was reduced to petty officer 1st class.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • US Navy Sailor Court-Martialed Following Assault Plea

    US Navy Sailor Court-Martialed Following Assault Plea

    Apr 14, 2018 12:16 AM2018-04-14 04:16:00 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-04-14 04:16:05 GMT
    A U.S. Navy sailor who supported SEAL Team 6 for more than a decade has been court-martialed and pleaded guilty to some charges in a sexual assault case.More
    A U.S. Navy sailor who supported SEAL Team 6 for more than a decade has been court-martialed and pleaded guilty to some charges in a sexual assault case.
    More

  • Smyrna Police Investigating Deadly Car Crash

    Smyrna Police Investigating Deadly Car Crash

    Apr 13, 2018 8:40 PM2018-04-14 00:40:00 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:54:53 GMT
    Smyrna Police said its investigating a deadly one-car crash that happened Friday morning.More
    Smyrna Police said its investigating a deadly one-car crash that happened Friday morning. More

  • Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay

    Delaware Legislation Would Give DelDOT Workers Hazard Pay

    Apr 13, 2018 6:44 PM2018-04-13 22:44:00 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:44:20 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- State workers with DelDOT could be eligible for hazardous duty pay under a legislative proposal being considered by Delaware's General Assembly. Senate Bill 141 would add about 1,000 state workers who regularly work by roads to a list of eMore
    DOVER, Del. --- State workers with DelDOT could be eligible for hazardous duty pay under a legislative proposal being considered by Delaware's General Assembly. Senate Bill 141 would add about 1,000 state workers who regularly work by roads to a list of eMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices