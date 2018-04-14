Dover Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

DOVER, Del. -- Dover Police is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night when someone fired at a car with multiple people inside.

Authorities said it happened around 7:13 p.m. in the area of William Street and Pear Street. Police said a man driving a white four-door sedan shot at another car several times.

Investigators said multiple people were in the car at the time, but the car was not hit in the shooting and no one was injured in the incident. Properties in the area were also not damaged in the incident.

Police said they found several shell casings in the area. However, the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information to call the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.