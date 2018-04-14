Dover Man Arrested on Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop

SMYRNA, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested a Dover man early Friday morning after troopers pulled two cars over for speeding and found one of the drivers in possession of loaded handgun.

Troopers said they spotted two cars driving over the speed limit southbound on Route 1 around 12:30 a.m. Friday. DSP pulled both cars over near Smyrna-Leipsic Road.

Authorities performed a computer check on the first driver, identified as Quajan Daniels, 23 of Dover, and learned he was wanted for three previous traffic capiases. Troopers said they then searched his car and found a fully loaded handgun and additional ammunition inside.

The second driver was issued a traffic citation and was released.

Daniels was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and speeding. He was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on a $2,500 secured bond.