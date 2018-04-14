Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest After Police Find Over 100 Grams of Marijuana

CHESWOLD, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Baltimore man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found over 100 grams of marijuana in the car while two children were present.

According to DSP, troopers pulled over Shawn A. Wright, 31 of Baltimore, on US 13 southbound just north of SR 42 for having tinted front windows. Police said a computer check revealed Wright didn't have a waiver for the tinted windows.

Troopers then learned that Wright didn't have a valid driver's license. Another woman was in the car as well as two young children, and police said one child was unrestrained without a car seat.

DSP said they found multiple bags of marijuana that weighed over 134 grams. Police said both of the children were in just an arms reach of the drugs.

Wright was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child as well as possession of marijuana, among others. He was arraigned and released after posting $503 secured bond. He was also given a non contact order with the children.