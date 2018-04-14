MSP Looking for Help in Identifying Person of Interest in 2017 Salisbury Homicide

SALISBURY, Md. -- Maryland State Police's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying someone who they say is a person of interest in a Salisbury 2017 homicide.

MSP released these photos Saturday of a car in front of the VFW, located on 800-block of West Main Street. Investigators say they believe the driver of the car is an African American man and the car is a red Hyundai Elantra that was made between 2012 and 2017.

State police said this comes in conjunction with their investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of the VFW on June 9, 2017. Jaquonta S. Walton, 20, of Salisbury, was attending a party at the VFW when someone approached him in the parking lot after the party ended around 1 a.m., police said. Authorities said the person shot Walton at least once in the torso before running away.

According to MSP, Walton got into a private car and was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he died that morning.

No one else was injured in the shooting. MSP said they are continuing to conduct interviews and follow-up on leads as the work to investigate the shooting. Police ask anyone with more information about the driver of this car, or the shooting, to call Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.