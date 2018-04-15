Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

DELMAR, Md--The historic Harcum farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.

Sunday afternoon, the family who runs the farm hosted a fundraiser to help pay some of the farm's debt.

Delmar's VFW was a packed house Sunday afternoon as people entered one by one to indulge in their Sunday super.

The family says 300,000 dollars is needed to save the farm. Rebecca Harcum helps run the farm and says some the farm's land is in the process of being sold and she doesn't want to see anymore land go.

"The goal for today is just to raise a little bit of money for the campaign and connect with the people who have already donated," says Rebecca Harcum.

If you're interested in helping the Harcum's save Beechnut Farm, you can visit their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-harcums-save-beechnut-farm