The future of Maryland Tolls

OCEAN CITY, Md--The Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.

MTA says the transition to all electronic tolls could reduce accidents and save drivers time. 

Governor Larry Hogan says electronic tolls could be a plus for Maryland drivers. 

"This is an idea that may help move traffic faster, through the toll, without everybody stopping to pay. We also cut the fees and eliminated the monthly fees on the EZ pass so a lot more people are starting to use the EZ pass, but not everybody yet. We're trying to transition and see if enough people would go with the cashless system if it moves traffic better," Governor Hogan said. 

It's an idea, Maryland Transportation officials hope will make drivers more happy. 

