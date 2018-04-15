Officials Investigate Delaware Apartment Complex Fire

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) - Investigators say a blaze at a northern Delaware apartment complex that forced 18 people from their homes was caused by use of an outdoor grill.



The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the Stoneybrook Apartment complex in Claymont, where firefighters battled flames on a two-story row of townhouses. Damage was estimated at about $250,000.



Officials say the fire broke out when charcoal briquettes used in a grill ignited vinyl siding on the rear of a townhouse.



The American Red Cross and apartment management were providing assistance to eight adults and 10 children who were displaced.



There were no reported injuries.