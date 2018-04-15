Ocean City Kicks Off Restaurant Week - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Kicks Off Restaurant Week

Posted: Apr 15, 2018 10:48 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Sunday marked the start of Ocean City's restaurant week, which is a chance for people to try menu items at a discounted price. 

Restaurants were packed with customers Sunday afternoon. Many business owners say the week brings great exposure to their restaurant. 

"It does get people in that want to try a restaurant and weren't familiar with the menu because the menu's are all posted online. So, everybody can read before they come," Lauren Taylor, Owner of Captain's Table, said. 

Restaurant week will be going on for the next two weeks in Ocean City. 

