Crews Search for 2 Men After Boat Capsizes in Potomac - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: Apr 15, 2018 11:37 PM Updated:

QUANTICO, Va. (AP) - Authorities have launched a search for two men after their boat capsized in the Potomac River in northern Virginia.

Coast Guard officials say a tugboat crew saw the boat capsize Sunday about a mile south of Leesylvania State Park but could not locate the men by the time they got to the area where the boat capsized.

Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Washington, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, and three area counties were searching the 47-degree water. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Atlantic City, New Jersey, also joined the search.

