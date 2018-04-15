Delaware Man Dead in Traffic Circle Motorcycle Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Man Dead in Traffic Circle Motorcycle Crash

Posted: Apr 15, 2018 11:44 PM Updated:

BEAR, Del. (AP) - State police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a Delaware man dead.

Authorities say 49-year-old Thomas J. Miller died after the accident shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Miller was operating a 2001 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle on Howell School Road at Robert C. Peoples Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a new roundabout circle that opened to traffic a few months ago.

Authorities say the motorcycle struck a raised concrete curb and fell on its side, ejecting Miller.

Miller was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about two and a half hours later.

