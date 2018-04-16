Maryland's Largest Teacher's Union Endorses Jealous for Governor - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland's Largest Teacher's Union Endorses Jealous for Governor

WASHINGTON (AP)- A Maryland gubernatorial candidate has picked up the endorsement of the state's largest teachers union.

The Washington Post reports former NAACP president Ben Jealous received the support from the Maryland State Education Association, which is one of the most coveted in Democratic politics.

Jealous received 85 percent of the vote from more than 300 delegates during the union's Spring Representative Assembly on Saturday.

Jealous has called for increasing teacher salaries and ensuring all school staff make a living wage, among other things.

The union plans to hold an event this week to formally announce the endorsement.

Jealous has won several endorsements including from U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) along with Maryland Working Families and Our Revolution.

The Maryland primary is June 26.

