Maryland's Largest Teacher's Union Endorses Jealous for Governor

Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:02:11 GMT
House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, his office announced Wednesday, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.More
Friday, April 13 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-04-13 18:06:08 GMT
A new program is underway in Ocean City to help property and business owners install lights in alleyways around town. It's all to help with crime prevention as the busy summer season approaches.More
Friday, April 13 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:32:05 GMT
The roadwork will start this week in Dorchester County on MD 335.
The Maryland State Highway Administration said that on Monday it will begin resurfacing the ramps from southbound US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) to eastbound and westbound US 50 Business (Salisbury Boulevard) in Salisbury.More
