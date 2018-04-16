Man Gets 90 years in Prison for Dover Gas Station Robbery
Posted:
Apr 16, 2018 7:53 AM
Updated:
Jamar Waters
DOVER, Del.- A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison holding up a Dover gas station.
The Delaware Department of Justice said Jamar Waters of Middletown pointed a pistol at two employees of US Gas at 461 North DuPont Highway in June 2016 and demanded money.
A Delaware Superior Court jury convicted Waters of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In a simultaneous trial, he was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
He had previous convictions on weapons, assault and robbery charges that barred him from having a gun.
