Man Gets 90 years in Prison for Dover Gas Station Robbery

DOVER, Del.- A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison holding up a Dover gas station.



The Delaware Department of Justice said Jamar Waters of Middletown pointed a pistol at two employees of US Gas at 461 North DuPont Highway in June 2016 and demanded money.



A Delaware Superior Court jury convicted Waters of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In a simultaneous trial, he was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.



He had previous convictions on weapons, assault and robbery charges that barred him from having a gun.