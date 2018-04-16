Man Safely Escapes Hurlock Mobile Home Fire

HURLOCK, Md.- A man was able to safely escape from his burning home in Hurlock early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze happened just after midnight at a singlewide mobile home located at 4718 Jones Village Road.

According to investigators, operational smoke alarms alerted Cedric Turner to the fire and he was able to safety exit the home.

It took 55 firefighters from the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department and assisting companies approximately an hour to get the two-alarm fire under control.

There were no reported injuries but the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire started in the kitchen but its cause remains under investigation, authorities said.