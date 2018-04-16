Man Safely Escapes Hurlock Mobile Home Fire

The historic Harcum farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems. Sunday afternoon, the family who runs the farm hosted a fundraiser to help pay some of the farm's debt. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the family hoped that the community could come together to help save their farm.
Friday, April 13 2018
A new program is underway in Ocean City to help property and business owners install lights in alleyways around town. It's all to help with crime prevention as the busy summer season approaches.More
